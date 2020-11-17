2020 Chevrolet Corvette Rear-Ended by Van, Looks Like an Insurance Write-Off

Excluding taxes and options, the most affordable 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible will set you back $67,495 for the 1LT trim level. The car we’ll talk about today costs a little more – or better said – it used to cost more because it’s been recently totaled.
Finished in Rapid Blue with Carbon Flash garnish up front and for the side air intakes, this C8 was ordered in August 2019 and delivered in September 2020. On Saturday, November 14th, the mid-engine sports car was rear-ended by “a big white company van” while exiting Interstate 270 to 315 in the Columbus metropolitan area of Ohio.
The owner, Tim Shifflet, shared a few pics of the wreck on Facebook and two pieces of information that will leave you sad. For starters, the retractable hard-topped ‘Vette had “1,200 miles” on the clock at the time of the accident. Secondly, the dealership told Tim that he’s “probably on the 2022 list.” Read that again, then remember how long of a wait there is until the third model year enters production.
Demand for 2021 models is likely outstripping supply, but on the upside, 2022 is when Chevy is rolling out the Z06 with a race-bred screamer of a powerplant. As a brief refresher, the LT6 is a flat-plane crankshaft V8 based on the LT5 in the C8.R racing car that won the GT Le Mans Manufacturers Championship last weekend.
Tim checked with his dealership, and for the time being, reservations and pricing for the Z06 are wishful thinking at best. Be that as it may, walking unscathed from a crash is more important than the loss of a sports car as in demand as the Stingray.
From the photos uploaded on Facebook, there’s no denying the structural damage is too high to justify the repair costs. The rear differential, dual-clutch transmission, CV axles, and probably the small-block V8 have also been damaged in the collision.
Given time, want to bet a tenner this Stingray is going to be listed on Copart?
