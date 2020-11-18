RHD 2020 Corvette Stingray Z51 Photographed at the Airport

More than a year ago, the golden bowtie confirmed during the reveal of the hardtop convertible that right-hand drive is coming to the C8 Corvette. The car before your eyes is one of the first examples of the breed specified with the steering wheel on the wrong side, and chances are it has already been delivered to Japan in the cargo hold of a jet.
Jokes aside, you should be aware that Japanese customers are eagerly awaiting their mid-engine Stingrays. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit needed 60 hours to sell more than 300 units in the Land of the Rising Sun, which is very impressive indeed.
Photographed by a certain Jonathan and published by Rick Conti, the Torch Red ‘Vette is more than meets the eye because Chevrolet had to mirror the tools used to manufacture the American version’s interior. This kind of investment leads to higher production costs, and this explains the mind-blowing price in Japan.
The 2LT Coupe with the Z51 Performance Package is the lowest trim level available in this part of the world, and Chevrolet wants 11,800,000 yen for it before options. That sum converts to $113,375 at current exchange rates, which is quite a bit more than $72,295 for the American version in this particular specification.
Well-to-do customers eyeing the Stingray 3LT Convertible Z51 need to pony up 15,500,000 yen or $148,935, which is absolutely insane when you think about it. Lest we forget, a brand-new Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe can be yours for $146,000.
Like all the C8 Stingray models for the Japanese market, this fellow here with the snazzy wheels is equipped with the sportier active-valve exhaust system that unlocks 5 more horsepower and 5 additional pound-feet from the small-block V8. Codenamed LT2, the 6.2-liter engine cranks out 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet.
Those looking for more performance without resorting to the aftermarket for tuning will have to wait until the second half of 2021 for the 2022 Corvette Z06 to roll out. This time around, Chevrolet decided to spice things up with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 derived from the LT5 we know and love from the C8.R endurance racer.
Photographed by a certain Jonathan and published by Rick Conti, the Torch Red ‘Vette is more than meets the eye because Chevrolet had to mirror the tools used to manufacture the American version’s interior. This kind of investment leads to higher production costs, and this explains the mind-blowing price in Japan.
The 2LT Coupe with the Z51 Performance Package is the lowest trim level available in this part of the world, and Chevrolet wants 11,800,000 yen for it before options. That sum converts to $113,375 at current exchange rates, which is quite a bit more than $72,295 for the American version in this particular specification.
Well-to-do customers eyeing the Stingray 3LT Convertible Z51 need to pony up 15,500,000 yen or $148,935, which is absolutely insane when you think about it. Lest we forget, a brand-new Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe can be yours for $146,000.
Like all the C8 Stingray models for the Japanese market, this fellow here with the snazzy wheels is equipped with the sportier active-valve exhaust system that unlocks 5 more horsepower and 5 additional pound-feet from the small-block V8. Codenamed LT2, the 6.2-liter engine cranks out 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet.
Those looking for more performance without resorting to the aftermarket for tuning will have to wait until the second half of 2021 for the 2022 Corvette Z06 to roll out. This time around, Chevrolet decided to spice things up with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 derived from the LT5 we know and love from the C8.R endurance racer.