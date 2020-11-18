RHD 2020 Corvette Stingray Z51 Photographed at the Airport

More on this:

1 C8 Corvette Stingray Gains 20 RWHP With Late Model Racecraft Exhaust System

2 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Rear-Ended by Van, Looks Like an Insurance Write-Off

3 C8 Corvette DCT Will Be Manufactured in Canada Thanks to $109 Million Investment

4 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Production Stopped Again Over Supply Chain Issues

5 Mazda MX-5 Crashes Into C8 Corvette, Miata Driver Admits He Came in Too Hot