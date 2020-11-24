Clinched Widebody Mustang "Dapper Grinch" Is Bolt-On Madness

If we remember correctly, the Clinched widebody kit for the S550 Mustang was shown at the 2017 SEMA Show though no less than three builds. But we may have found a new, attention-grabbing pony that resides in Las Vegas and is begging to get noticed.
This is a build by Dapper Autosports, a Vegas custom shop that's also got an amazing widebody 6 Series. But since not a lot of people like the E24, we decided to highlight yet another S550. Yeah, we know, once you've seen one Mustang build, you've seen them all. But it's like NFS Heat became real with this thing.
The 'Stang appears to be a pre-2018 model, which many say looks better when it comes to the headlights. On top of this, the body shop has added an insane widebody package with massive fenders that bolt into the old bodywork to add muscle. At the front, it's also got a massive power bulge in the Cobra Jet style and a chin spoiler that looks as big as a snowplow. Many early builds needed the space for their ProCharger V8-boosting systems.
Down the side, you begin to appreciate the Coke bottle looks, even though they're created using plastic surgery. Massive wheels are tucked right into the fends with the help of air suspension. And at the back, Clinched provides the Mustang with an aggressive diffuser, a spoiler, and some window louvers.
We don't know why the metallic green color was chosen, but it's a good look. "Money color" is fitting for the land of casinos, plus it makes for a nice contrast against the desert background. See if you can spot Scat Pack Rich's "Bronze Bruiser" in the gallery.
The kit is currently on sale, down from $6,000 to $4,792. They also make a speedster top for those of you who have the convertible and want a different look. Carbon fiber can replace the ABS plastic construction at extra cost.
