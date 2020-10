EV

That's right, Volkswagen has a GTI the size of a Fiat 500. While Top Gear said it was the best thing since sliced cheese a couple of years ago, few people know about the model equipped with a modified 1.0-liter turbo engine.. except in a special community. Every year, GTI fans gather on the shores of Lake Worthersee, and some of them have brought custom Up! hatchbacks, including one with a VR6 swap.Obviously, grouping tens of thousands of people is a bad idea right now, so this next tuning project is meant for a digital Worthersee GTI Meet. It's a widebody Up! GTI with a custom stance.All four fenders have been extended, making the cheapest VW look even more like a box. The 3D flares follow the contours of the body. While you can't buy these parts in the real world, we think the 10cm Muscle line from Clinched will fit.Other custom changes include side skirts and a front spoiler. The back features the obligatory trunk spoiler while the rear diffuser accommodates two oversized exhaust pipes. Extra-wide tires wrapped around retro wheels with a large lip.Europe has almost given up on cheap, interesting cars. The Fiat 500 is turning into a weird. Volkswagen will discontinue the Up! pretty soon while Peugeot pulled the plug on the 108.The real home of the Up! is thus South America, which at one time housed the biggest VW factory in the world. From what we understand, the Up! is quite popular there, and it's also the origin of this rendering project. Rob3rt Design has a number of interesting widebody creations based on local cars such as the Volkswagen SP2 the Fusca (Beetle) or the Chevy Opala