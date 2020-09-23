Nissan 400Z "Retro Racer" Goes Full Vintage With Fender Mirrors, JDM Flares

View this post on Instagram

The throwback we all wanted; fender mirrors, jdm flares, and Watanabes go along well with this classic livery . The moment the Z Proto came out, I knew I wanted to do something like this. It took me a few days to figure out the execution, but I think it turned out pretty sick.

