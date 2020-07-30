Nissan Silvia S16 "Vision GT" Rendered by Lada Interior and Exterior Designer

Introduced in 1964 as the Datsun Coupe 1500 in Tokyo, the CSP311 is the first generation of the oft-forgotten Silvia. In other words, this fellow predates the Fairlady Z by quite a few years.
Fast-forward to the present day, and Nissan prepares to roll out an all-new Z sports car while the Silvia is nothing more than a tuner’s and drifter’s special, popular with the aftermarket and racing scenes in equal measure. The end was obvious since the S14 lost the fastback and convertible body styles, leaving only the two-door coupe in production for the entire world.
The last time we had a Silvia on dealership lots was in 2002. The S15 generation topped 2.0 liters and a turbo and a six-speed manual transmission, a combination that appeals to the driver-centric customer thanks to the car’s great handling and relatively low weight.
Nissan pulled the plug in August 2002 by discontinuing the S platform, continuously improved since the S10 of the 1970s. These days, a revival is pretty much impossible because the Japanese automaker has plenty of financial trouble as is, still hasn't solved the Carlos Ghosn problem, and so forth. To boot, sports cars are selling in ever smaller numbers as well.
These realities haven’t stopped Igor Sidorik, who works as an interior and exterior designer at Lada, to try its hands at reimagining the Silvia as an all-new model. The “Vision GT” as Igor calls his creation is a different animal from the S15 and previous Silvias from an aesthetic standpoint. What’s even more curious is that the V-Motion corporate grille is nowhere to be seen.
Admired from the side profile, the Silvia before you is obviously inspired by the R35 GT-R to a considerable extent. And like Godzilla, the Vision GT appears to be a front-engine coupe. One of the simplest ways to differentiate the two drivetrain-wise would be for the rendering to feature RWD, leaving the R35 to thrill in a straight-line and claw into the twisties like mad.
