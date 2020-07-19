2021 Nissan 400Z Confirmed With ICE, “Some Electrification” Possible Later On

Do you recall how long it's been since the 370Z succeeded the 350Z? The two-door sports car from Japan was shown in 2008 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, making it one of the oldest models in the segment.
Given the antiquated design and the downward trend for sports car sales, it’s high time for Nissan to work its magic on the 400Z. The good news is that the all-new Z is just around the corner with two powertrain options.
Speaking to Australian publication Motoring, the VP of global product strategy confirmed that there’s “space for two different things.” According to Ivan Espinosa, “you can still see a bit more conventional technology coming in the short term” and “maybe some electrification” at some point in the future.
Motoring understands that means hybrid boost, though it’s a pretty vague notion by all accounts. The ICE-only powertrain is expected to feature the VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 from Infiniti, and speaking of which, remember Project Black S?
A concept car based on the Q60 Red Sport 400, the one-of-one sports car features a dual-hybrid setup reportedly derived from Formula 1. On the one hand, we have a motor-generator system that captures energy from braking and decelerating. And on the other, Infiniti found room for two motor-generator units that collect heat from the turbos.
Their role is to either reduce turbo lag or to supply the V6 engine with 120 kW for a grand total of 563 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.
“Engineered specifically for the road to create a potential new performance flagship,” the concept may be our best guesstimate regarding the hybridized option for the 400Z. There are two more possible outcomes, though.
Nissan can electrify the front axle with one or two electric motors. And similarly, the automatic transmission may house an e-motor just like Ford has recently demonstrated with the PowerBoost V6 in the F-150 pickup truck.
