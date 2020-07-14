2021 Ford Bronco “Nissan Juke” Face Swap Will Polarize Opinion

When the Juke rolled out in 2010, no other crossover looked as perplexing as Nissan’s subcompact utility vehicle. The second generation continues this rather questionable trend, and as ever, off-road capability is nothing more than wishful thinking.
Codenamed F16, the all-new Juke shares the CMF-B platform and 1.0-liter turbo engine with the Renault Captur. The unitary construction and anemic powerplant are not suitable for off-the-beaten-path driving, and this gets us to the Bronco.
Revealed yesterday after three years of waiting, the mid-size SUV with Ranger underpinnings was developed with two purposes in mind. First and foremost, the Bronco will sell a lot of units even though its reach is limited to the United States of America and Canada. And secondly, it’s better than the Jeep Wrangler.
Standard and optional power, ground clearance, approach and departure angles, technology, you name it; the Blue Oval has one-upped the Rubicon like nothing else. At one point during the launch, the reservations website for the all-new Bronco crashed over the sheer number of visitors interested in Ford's new SUV.
The Bronco and Bronco Sport serve the mid-size and compact segments, and having mentioned the Juke a bit earlier, why hasn’t Nissan stepped up to the challenge of giving the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk a bit of trouble with an off-road version of the Juke?
We’ll never know, but Unnecessary Automobile Nose Swaps has come up with a rendering that combines the body of the 2021 Ford Bronco with the front fascia of the Juke, just for kicks or as a fine example of Photoshop trolling. From the bug-eyed lights to the V-motion grille, the face swap will either make you roll on the floor laughing or unsettle the most hardcore of purists.
As one Facebook user commented on this post, this is “one of the few applications where the Juke does work, though.” Even with the 35-inch Wrangler Territory tires of the Sasquatch Package and see-through doors, the “Brouke” wouldn’t look out of place on the trail or in the parking lot of your nearest shopping mall.
Nissan Juke/2021 Ford BroncoPosted by Unnecessary automobile nose swaps. on Monday, July 13, 2020