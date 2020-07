It all started about a week ago, when the pixel master came up with something that can be described as a wildbody 240Z - you'll find this in the second Instagram post below, while the first post showcases the fresh six-wheeled monster. And here's what happened next, in the words of the artist: "The other day I’ve noticed some purists getting worked up by a slammed and kitted Datsun Z. Here ya go!"Now that we know why the pixel master decided to take the Fairlady to the next level, let's take a bit of time to discuss the details of this digital build.While the Tyrell F1 car revealed in 1975 had four wheels up front for technical reasons (lowered front wheel drag, a cleaner airflow for the rear wing and increased braking surface), it seems that only the stopping power asset applies here.After all, this monster needs serious deceleration hardware, since its engine compartment now accommodates all 6.2 liters of a Hellcat motor, with the supercharger penetrating the hood.And if its downforce you're looking for, the massive splitter up front and the split wing at the back are here to keep you entertained.As for the cabin, it seems this has received a simpler approach, one that involves a custom red leather finish for the seats and a roll cage sporting the same color.The extra lights adorning the nose of the contraption? Along with the six wheels, these remind us of the beasts featured in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen motion picture (you can check out the YouTube clip at the bottom of the page, where you'll find the six-wheeled Nautilus car).