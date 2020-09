One such artist is Brad Builds, who just happens to have a 1971 Datsun 240Z as a project car. Using his intimate knowledge of the classic, he worked on the model put together by Flathat3D in just 3 days to deliver some digital tuning projects.Custom body kit makers, both American and Japanese, must be foaming at the mouth for the new Z. It's been over a decade since Nissan gave us the 370Z. And if the Supra is anything to base assumptions on, the potential 400Z sports car will receive a lot of customization.It's pretty rare for anybody to buy a 2020 Supra and not change anything. The Z car scene is likewise already full of mods, and widebody kits are a big part of that. If you're a fan of the YouTube channel Donut Media, you'll know they've been trying out cheap and expensive parts on a pair of 350s.Brad Builds puts a similar stamp on the yellow banana in his rendering. The widebody 400Z has muscular inserts and enhanced bumpers. However, the lines are much simpler, perhaps attempting to replicate the vintage feel of the Z Proto.The red 400Z features another look, namely the Rocket Bunny from the early 2010s. You used to see those perforations on both the 350Z and the Scion FRS. But our favorite look is the subtle white Z, done in the Stormtrooper theme. It's got louvers and a simple, pointy nose.According to the current rumors, the production version of the Z Proto should be ready for 2023. It's expected to wear the 400Z badge and use a twin-turbo 3-liter V6, similar to the Infiniti Q60.