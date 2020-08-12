Datsun 240Z "Salt Lake Special" Is All Kinds of Streamlined

View this post on Instagram

It’s crazy to think that almost a thousand of you guys want to see stuff that I post. It’s even crazier that I decided to post more regularily at the beginning of this year. I just want to say thank you for sticking around and here’s to hopefully many more milestones along the way! In the meantime I hope you’ll enjoy this Boneville Salt Flat Special Datsun 240Z with oh so appropriate race number 999. Cheers! . . #3dart #3dmodeling #3drender #blender3d #carrendering #automotiveart #datsun #datsun240z #fairladyz #nissan #240z #jdmcars #jdmsociety #bonneville #bonnevillesaltflats #bonnevillespeedweek #landspeedracing #dragracing #1320video #roadkill #motortrend #hotrod #hotrodmagazine #ratrod #speedhunters #carporn

A post shared by MikoBaj M (@mick_em_all) on Aug 10, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT