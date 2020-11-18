Dodge Challenger "Black Beauty" Looks Like the Dark Side of Mopar

For every aficionado out there who owns one of the many modern Challengers Dodge has built since the 2008 return of the label, there are plenty of enthusiasts who have yet to fulfill their dream of driving such a piece of America. Then again, many of the said owners have some goals of their own, with these revolving around aftermarket goodies. So, without further ado, here's an example of such an adventure.
Sure, we'd all like to have an unlimited budged for our ideal Challenger build. However, things don't always go that way in real life, but this proposal shows that the Mopar coupe doesn't need all that many visual upgrades to stand out.
Note that the starting point for this project was a 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack - we're looking at what is arguably the sweet spot of the range, since it allows one to enjoy the charms of the 6.4-liter HEMI for a starting price of around $40,000.
The overfenders fitted to the car, with their visible rivets, were supplied by Clinched. And the widebody approach is complemented by a front splitter that looks like a super-sized air dam and a set of side skirt extensions.
Round the back, we find window louvers with a design that seems to borrow certain styling cues from Lamborghinis, albeit in opinion-splitting form, while the massive ducktail also deserves credit for the appearance transformation.
The connection to the asphalt? The vehicle now features air suspension coming from Airlift Performance (think: this is the lowest setting, so there's no need to worry about the ride height in daily driving scenarios).
As for the five-spoke wheels, with their concave design, these come from HRE. And the black finish of the rolling goodies seems to be a good match for the matte black paint covering the real estate we have here.
Note that the starting point for this project was a 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack - we're looking at what is arguably the sweet spot of the range, since it allows one to enjoy the charms of the 6.4-liter HEMI for a starting price of around $40,000.
The overfenders fitted to the car, with their visible rivets, were supplied by Clinched. And the widebody approach is complemented by a front splitter that looks like a super-sized air dam and a set of side skirt extensions.
Round the back, we find window louvers with a design that seems to borrow certain styling cues from Lamborghinis, albeit in opinion-splitting form, while the massive ducktail also deserves credit for the appearance transformation.
The connection to the asphalt? The vehicle now features air suspension coming from Airlift Performance (think: this is the lowest setting, so there's no need to worry about the ride height in daily driving scenarios).
As for the five-spoke wheels, with their concave design, these come from HRE. And the black finish of the rolling goodies seems to be a good match for the matte black paint covering the real estate we have here.