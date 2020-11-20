4 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Survived Rust, a Major Fire, and 25 Years in Storage

3 How To Transform a 2021 Camaro Into a Dragstrip Monster

More on this:

Chevrolet Bolt EV “e-Camino” Truck Conversion Spotted With Stake Sides

No, that's not Photoshop. The Bolt EV posted by @Draagspeed on Twitter is absolutely real, and the home-brew conversion even has a price tag. 8 photos



Our protagonist is charging $20,000 if the customer provides the car or $50,000 including the donor vehicle. The side panels from the B-pillars back are said to be fiberglass and the bed is constructed from aluminum. The tailgate is aluminum as well, and the taillights do look familiar at first glance. As a matter of fact, those are the Bolt’s stock taillights tilted vertically.



As for the advertised payload capacity, this fellow can’t do better than 800 pounds (363 kilograms) according to its creator. On the forum thread mentioned earlier, Bolt Pickup also mentions a few upgrades such as better brakes, wheels, tires, a “performance suspension,” removable stake sides, and a spray-on Rhino bed liner.



It’s not clear if this is the only “El Boltamino” conversion in existence, and Bolt Pickup hasn’t offered any kind of contact information either. Based on the mismatched paint and waviness of the fiberglass panels, I can’t imagine what kind of person would fork out $20,000 for this oddity instead of buying a real truck such as the Ford Ranger.



On a related note, have you heard that Chevrolet is gearing up for a mid-cycle refresh of the Bolt EV ? Due to roll out in the summer of 2021, the facelift will be joined by the



Thanks to one man’s dashcam, we also happen to know kW as standard?



Is it a truck? Is it a Ute? It’s the Boltamino!! Electric yeehaw!! #SaveTheUtes @BCBrownell @judge_mills pic.twitter.com/MKbY3dIJXF — draagspeed (@Draagspeed) November 18, 2020 “I am converting a Bolt to Bolt Pickup for a client that is testing it for delivery service,” said ChevyBolt.org forum member Bolt Pickup at the beginning of March 2020. “If they like it, they will purchase several more of them.”Our protagonist is charging $20,000 if the customer provides the car or $50,000 including the donor vehicle. The side panels from the B-pillars back are said to be fiberglass and the bed is constructed from aluminum. The tailgate is aluminum as well, and the taillights do look familiar at first glance. As a matter of fact, those are the Bolt’s stock taillights tilted vertically.As for the advertised payload capacity, this fellow can’t do better than 800 pounds (363 kilograms) according to its creator. On the forum thread mentioned earlier, Bolt Pickup also mentions a few upgrades such as better brakes, wheels, tires, a “performance suspension,” removable stake sides, and a spray-on Rhino bed liner.It’s not clear if this is the only “El Boltamino” conversion in existence, and Bolt Pickup hasn’t offered any kind of contact information either. Based on the mismatched paint and waviness of the fiberglass panels, I can’t imagine what kind of person would fork out $20,000 for this oddity instead of buying a real truck such as the Ford Ranger.On a related note, have you heard that Chevrolet is gearing up for a mid-cycle refresh of the Bolt? Due to roll out in the summer of 2021, the facelift will be joined by the Bolt EUV which is supposed to be a crossover. Except it’s not, mainly because it has the same ground clearance as the subcompact hatchback on which it’s based.Thanks to one man’s dashcam, we also happen to know how the redesigned Bolt EV looks from the front. The big question is, will Chevrolet continue to charge $750 for DC fast charging whereas the Tesla Model 3 can be juiced up at a rate of 250as standard?