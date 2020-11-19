2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV Facelift Caught on Dashcam

It may be scheduled to enter production in the summer of 2021, but thanks one man’s dashboard camera, we’ve found out how the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV looks with little in the way of camouflage. Caught near the Outer Banks in North Carolina on a commercial video shoot, the pictured prototype is a proper mid-cycle refresh on the outside.
The video uploaded by Mike Smith on his YouTube Channel has been set to private moments after it went online, which suggests that General Motors is doing damage control as we speak. Thankfully, two screenshots are enough to get an idea about the changes performed to the front fascia of the golden bowtie’s electric hatch.
Very slim and modern-looking LED signature lighting, a trapezoidal grille that’s closed off as you would expect from an electric vehicle, and black garnish below the daytime running lights are only a few of the highlights. Chevrolet appears to have made changes to the fender flares as well, and the wheel design is also different.
An official teaser of the Bolt EUV also gives us a glimpse of the interior, where you’ll find an upgraded infotainment system. For the 2022 model year, the Bolt EV hatchback and EUV crossover are both getting a “Power Flow Screen” designed to help drivers understand what the electric motor and battery are doing in real time.
Speaking of the lithium-ion pack, did you know that more than 68,000 vehicles are recalled over the risk of battery fire? Chevrolet doesn’t have a solution for this problem at the time of reporting, which is why owners are advised to set the maximum charge to 90 percent to prevent overheating. According to the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, newer models with the 66-kWh battery aren’t affected because the chemistry is slightly different.
While on the subject of batteries, the 2022 model has the same pack as the 2021 and 2020 models. The different chemistry has improved the range to an EPA-rated 259 miles.
