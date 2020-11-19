1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Is a $50K Matching Numbers Treasure

Like it or not, the Chevrolet Camaro is not exactly at the top of its game these days. Its biggest – and truth be told only – competitors in the segment, the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, have been making short work of the bowtie for a while now in terms of sales. But it seems not the same can be said for the older-gen Camaros.
There is no organization that we know of tracking the movement of decades-old used cars across America. But the feeling we get as we go through countless specialized sales websites and auction events is that when it comes to this market, the Camaro is still making a stand.
It is because cars like this here Camaro, coming in RS/SS guise from all the way back in 1969, that car collectors are still suckers for the nameplate. And they are willing to pay increasingly more, each time the car is sold, for the honor of holding on to it for a while (and making a buck in the process).
This Camaro was sold during the late-October Mecum auction. It went for $49,500, but it seems it could have easily gotten even more.
Wrapped in Hugger Orange (with contrasting and great-looking black hockey stripes), the car shines amazing. It sports all the elements of the RS/SS packages, including concealed headlights and front and rear spoilers, but also something extra, in the form of the black vinyl top.
The interior is equally as exciting, only here we can see some modifications compared with the stock ‘69 Camaro – for instance, there are updated Autometer ProComp gauges.
Under the hood the car still has the engine it shipped with back when it was made, which is a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 tied to a 3-speed automatic transmission and good for 300 hp.
We’ll probably get to see this particular car on the auction block once more in the near future, but we’re glad we caught it this time, as it makes a perfect addition to our Chevrolet Month coverage this November.
