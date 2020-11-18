Chevrolet Chevelle SS "Boost Bomb" Is a Twin-Turbo Vessel

You can't talk muscle car history without mentioning the Chevrolet Chevelle SS. And while most aficionados long for the second generation of the machine, the virtual build portrayed in this rendering skips this, using a first-gen model as a starting point.
To be more precise, this is a 1967 Chevelle SS (the taillights are a pretty good way to tell the model years apart) and we're talking about a special year. For starters, this integrates the complete exterior overhaul introduced for 1966, which brought the coupe in line with the Coke bottle trends of the time. However, the rear end, with those wraparound light clusters, was new and so were a lot of tech features, with some of these, such as the collapsible steering column, being focused on improving safety.
Speaking of which, digital artist Kalim Oozeear, who is behind this pixel stunt, was also preoccupied with such aspects, which is why he fitted a roll cage inside the machine. Then again, such hardware comes natural given all the go-fast updates received by the car.
Subtlety is not an available feature here, with the pair of turbos flanking the super-sized power dome of the hood making sure everybody knows this Chevy is a bad boy.
And, to handle the extra power, the vehicle was gifted with... red doors. That and air suspension, which sees the NASCAR-like steelies buried deep into the arches - the fat slicks wrapped around the wheels talk about the track dedication of the proposal that now adorns our screens.
The posterior work is more restrained, but we're once again looking at a NASCAR-inspired element, namely the spoiler adorning the trunk lid, which is secured with the help of rods.
What about the no-filter turbos? one might rightfully ask. Well, this is one aspect many builders and social media beauty queens seem to have in common...
