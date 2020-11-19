4 1958 Chevrolet Impala Will Have Many Green With Envy for Tasty Minty Details

This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Survived Rust, a Major Fire, and 25 Years in Storage

If you’re in the market searching for a survivor, here’s an Impala that takes the term literally. And it’s all because the car has actually survived a major fire, and while the aftermath can still be seen on its body, the Impala still looks restorable. 8 photos



The engine lineup was pretty much the same as for the ’63 Impala, but new this year was the return of the 409ci (6.7-liter) V8 engine that was offered as a big-block option across the range.



The model that you’re looking at right here is an Impala SS manufactured in 1964, the first year when the Super Sport officially became a separate version. Between 1961 and 1964, the Impala SS was offered as an optional package for the standard model.



Unfortunately, however, it’s pretty clear this Impala had a pretty hard time lately, and you can tell that not only by reading the eBay listing where the owner is trying to sell it, but also by simply checking out the photos in the gallery here.



And it’s because the Impala, which has spent the last 25 years in storage, has also been the victim of a massive fire that burned part of its body, with the aftermath easily visible in the photos provided by the seller.



Despite the damage caused by the flames, however, the Impala still looks like a solid car which could prove to be an excellent candidate for a restoration job. It goes without saying you’ll have to take care of quite a lot of things, starting with the burned body. The good news is that there doesn’t seem to be too much rust on the car, at least judging from the photos.



