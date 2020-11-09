2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Teased Again, Will Feature Super Cruise Technology

The Bolt EV was hailed as a groundbreaking car before the first real-world reviews came in. More to the point, the subcompact hatchback isn’t the “Model 3 killer” that General Motors and a lot of prospective customers expected it to be.
To this day, Chevrolet doesn’t offer DC fast-charging capability right off the bat. You’ll have to pony up $750 for it, and this can only be described as unfortunate if you glance over the competition's standard features.
Be that as it may, General Motors is busy redesigning the Bolt EV for the 2022 model year. The mid-cycle refresh promises a sharper exterior and better materials for the interior, but more importantly, a front-wheel-drive crossover will also be introduced.
Scheduled to enter production in the summer of 2021, the Bolt EUV feels more at home in the urban jungle rather than the great wilderness because the ground clearance is identical to the hatchback. But on the upside, the crossover-styled version of the Bolt “will be the first EV from Chevrolet to feature Super Cruise.”
The pompous name refers to “the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for compatible highways.” Sounds pretty familiar to the system that Cadillac utilizes in the CT6, or better said, utilized in the CT6 because the full-size sedan is no longer manufactured in the U.S.
What else can be said about the EUV?
Well, take a look at the design teaser for the dashboard. The golden bowtie worked its magic with the touchscreen-based infotainment system, which features a Power Flow Screen that gives owners essential information about the Bolt EUV. This data includes regenerative braking use and the charge level for the 66-kWh battery.
“Wait, I heard about that kilowatt-hours rating before.” It is familiar, dearest reader, because the Chevrolet Bolt EV also features 66 kWh for the 2021 model year. This capacity is good enough for 259 miles (417 kilometers) according to the EPA, which means that the crossover will fare slightly worse than the hatchback.
Both versions are based on the BEV2 platform, not the BEV3 that General Motors offers under the skin of the GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq. The next-generation EV architecture is designed for front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications and Ultium batteries ranging from 50 to 200 kWh.
