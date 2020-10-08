1972 Lotus Europa Features an LS Swap, Miata Suspension, and a Porsche Transaxle

Audi Q4 e-tron Spied Testing With Giant Steelies in the Alps

As opposed to the Seven or fiberglass-bodied Elan, the Europa is more of a grand tourer with sporting credentials. Produced from 1966 to 1975, the first generation wasn’t exactly powerful but it sure was exciting. 12 photos



As for the yellow machine in the following video, Chapman wouldn’t like it too much because it tips the scales at 2,100 pounds (953 kilograms). This 1972 model is “an LS-powered monster sporting a custom chassis, Miata suspension, and a stretched body” to accommodate the owner’s height.



Rand Swanson bought the Europa from a racing team who used the car for parts, and shortly after that, he sold the original chassis because the LS swap is too much for the original underpinnings. In addition to front and rear clips from a Mazda MX-5, the rear wheels were moved back to fit the 5.7-liter V8 and the front wheels were moved forward to accommodate Rand's frame.



Speaking to Holley Performance at the Holley LS Fest, Rand is adamant that the LS6 hiding under the hood is mostly stock. The fifth generation of the Corvette in Z06 specification utilizes this engine, and from the factory, the small-block V8 develops 385 horsepower and 385 pound-feet (522 Nm).



As expected, the stick shift from the 'Vette couldn’t be used for this application. Rand chose a transaxle from a Porsche instead, a good ol' manual that



"It's been everything I expected it to be, and it probably turned out better than I expected," said Rand about his one-of-one pride and joy.



