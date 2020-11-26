2021 Chevrolet Trax Gains New Turbo Engine With More Power, Loses Premier Trim

Even though we don’t think much of the Trax nowadays, the subcompact crossover was a huge commercial success for the bowtie brand last year. Technically still in its first generation, the urban dweller with 6.2 inches (157 mm) of ground clearance enters 2021 with a new price tag.
That's $21,400 before options and destination charge, making it $100 more expensive than the 2020 model year, though you do get a little more power for your money. GM Authority reports that Chevrolet has switched the LUV engine with the LE2, a four-cylinder turbo that cranks out 153 instead of 138 horsepower from 1.4 liters of displacement.
Torque has also gone up from 148 to 177 pound-feet (200-240 Nm), and the Environmental Protection Agency lists this motor at 31 mpg (7.6 liters per 100 km) on the highway as long as you stick to front-wheel drive and drive gingerly. If you really need all-wheel drive, expect 29 miles to the gallon (8.1 liters per 100 km).
As I’ve mentioned earlier, the Trax is a pretty old fellow under the skin. The first example of the breed rolled off the production line in 2012, while North America received the subcompact crossover as a 2015 model. Because of the antiquated underpinnings, it shouldn’t surprise you that Chevrolet can’t do better than a six-speed automatic transmission instead of the nine-speed box found in newer models.
The 2021 Trax also differs from the 2020 Trax in terms of trim levels. Chevrolet discontinued the range-topping Premier grade, leaving only the LS and LT to soldier on in the lineup.
The better-equipped specification retails at $23,200 excluding freight, and comes standard with roof rack side rails, cruise control, remote start, and LED daytime running lights. The base version isn’t too shabby either thanks to 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10 airbags, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and power windows all around.
If you’re not too convinced by Chevrolet, fret not because this segment has plenty of alternatives. The Honda HR-V and Jeep Renegade come to mind, along with the Hyundai Kona, Nissan Kicks, Toyota C-HR, and newcomers like the very sexy Mazda CX-30.
