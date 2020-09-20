More on this:

1954 Ford F-100 Custom Truck Is Rocking BMW Paint, Chevy V8 Engine

Back in the good ol’ days, trucks were more humble than the force-fed behemoths we have today. For example, the F-Series topped 170 horsepower for the 1954 model year. But as the restomodding scene got rolling, these trucks have also been reborn in ways that were unimaginable in the 1950s. 14 photos



Owned by a gentleman with a racing background, the half-ton pickup has also received a set of Toyo Proxes rubber shoes that measure 305/25 R20 up front and 335/25 R20 out back. Draco springs, Ridetech shocks, a stainless-steel fuel tank, and Wilwood brakes are also worth highlighting, along with the all-new chassis, 9.0-inch rear axle, 3.73 gears, and Trac-Lok differential.



As far as the interior is concerned, the center console is a Speedtech design while the leather-wrapped bucket seats were sourced from a 2016 Mustang. The hand-made dashboard, billet trim on the doors, and suede headliner add to the specialness of this fellow, and for daily driving, things like the Alpine stereo with a touchscreen display and A/C are more than adequate.



Built as a “show-and-go” truck, the F-100 takes its mojo from an LT engine rather than a Coyote, Voodoo, or Predator. Speedtech Performance is specialized in over-the-top Camaros, which is why the restomod has been treated to the supercharged V8 that Chevy uses in the Camaro ZL1.







