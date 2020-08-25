Delage Is Just the Latest in a Long Line of Iconic Car Brand Revivals

More on this:

This Custom 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne Features an LT4 Supercharged V8 Surprise

Offered from 1958 to 1960, the first generation of the Biscayne paled in comparison to the Bel Air and Impala. On the other hand, the full-size sedan is a popular pick among restomodders because it can be bought on the cheap and it’s easy to modify. 33 photos



Worldwide Auctioneers mentions that the 1960 Biscayne in the photo gallery “was turned into the ultimate show-worthy custom with performance and style at the forefront of the build.” A year’s worth of work includes the Art Morrison chassis, white paintwork, Billet Specialties chrome wheels, Pirelli P-Zero rubber shoes, and Wilwood Dynapro forged brakes at all four corners in addition to a master cylinder.



“A no-expense-spared build from start to finish,” the two-door sedan further sweetens the deal with a custom interior from HIDE Originals that includes two bucket seats and a bench finished in black leather with red stitching and a checkered pattern. Although the original dashboard is still there, the gauges have been swapped for modern instruments from Dakota Digital while the radio has



What comes as a bit of a surprise about this Biscayne’s interior is the odometer. With 10.8 miles or 17.3 kilometers since completion, this build is fresher than a sushi roll at a high-end restaurant. The finishing touch? That may be the LT4 Supercharged plaque on the passenger-side dashboard, a kind reminder of the small-block blunderbuss with at least 650 horsepower at the tap of the loud pedal.



Chassis number 01111T157097 from the Pristine Collection of Eric McConnell pushes the envelope with a supercharged V8 that Chevrolet employs in the C7 Corvette Z06 and the Camaro ZL1. The LT4 also happens to be a Lingenfelter affair backed by a TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission instead of an automatic.Worldwide Auctioneers mentions that the 1960 Biscayne in the photo gallery “was turned into the ultimate show-worthy custom with performance and style at the forefront of the build.” A year’s worth of work includes the Art Morrison chassis, white paintwork, Billet Specialties chrome wheels, Pirelli P-Zero rubber shoes, and Wilwood Dynapro forged brakes at all four corners in addition to a master cylinder.“A no-expense-spared build from start to finish,” the two-door sedan further sweetens the deal with a custom interior from HIDE Originals that includes two bucket seats and a bench finished in black leather with red stitching and a checkered pattern. Although the original dashboard is still there, the gauges have been swapped for modern instruments from Dakota Digital while the radio has Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone despite the period-correct design. Of course, air conditioning from Vintage Air has also been installed for additional peace of mind.What comes as a bit of a surprise about this Biscayne’s interior is the odometer. With 10.8 miles or 17.3 kilometers since completion, this build is fresher than a sushi roll at a high-end restaurant. The finishing touch? That may be the LT4 Supercharged plaque on the passenger-side dashboard, a kind reminder of the small-block blunderbuss with at least 650 horsepower at the tap of the loud pedal. Worldwide Auctioneers doesn’t offer the exact output of the Lingenfelter LT4 engine, but the American tuner is known for extracting a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from 6.2 liters of displacement rather easily. For example, a supercharger upgrade translates to 720 horsepower and 730 pound-feet of torque at the crank.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.