1,100 HP Chevrolet Impala “Bubble Top” Looks Ready To Race

Owned by Eric McConnell and modified by Race Car Specialties, this one-of-a-kind build takes its body from a ’62 while the roof and glass come courtesy of a ’61 model. As for the finishing touch, that would be the Pull Me Over Red exterior paint that contrasts beautifully with the chromed blower. Stripped down to the most basic of features, the Bubble Top was a car that meant business on the street and at the strip as well. The Impala we'll talk about today, though, is a bit more extreme as you can tell from the TBS supercharger.Offered by Worldwide Auctioneers at no reserve, lot 59 hides a big-block V8 under the hood. A 555 engine, to be more precise, translating to 9.1 liters of displacement and a tire-shredding 1,100 horsepower. As you can tell from the skinny rubber up front and the ultra-wide shoes at the rear, this fellow here is both show and go.“A four-port Hilborn fuel injection system was used to help with a smoother and more consistent throttle response” according to the selling vendor. All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the Ford 9.0-inch rear axle by a one-piece driveshaft and a TH400 automatic transmission. The Fast Eddie’s chassis is complemented by Wilwood disc brakes all around and pro-street modifications.The interior is more strip than street, however, thanks to bucket seats with impact restraints that meet drag racing standards. The original dashboard was repainted in black, and as opposed to most builds of this kind, the 1962 Impala features “fully functioning air conditioning” from Vintage Air and a “high-quality sound system.” Imagine that! Preparing for a quarter-mile dash with the A/C blowing ice-cold and an MP3 blasting from the speakers.Owned by Eric McConnell and modified by Race Car Specialties, this one-of-a-kind build takes its body from a ’62 while the roof and glass come courtesy of a ’61 model. As for the finishing touch, that would be the Pull Me Over Red exterior paint that contrasts beautifully with the chromed blower.

