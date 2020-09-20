Tiny Cadillac Eldorado Is a Mazda Miata Custom Abomination

We often say that no two Miatas are the same, and because the community around the MX-5 is so large, custom projects often get a lot of attention. But we don't think anybody asked for this, a fake Cadillac Eldorado built on our favorite little roadster.
In short, it's bound to get a lot of attention of the wrong kind, including from us. And that's a shame, considering cheap Japanese cars always have a sense of humor baked into them, while this transformation probably required at least a hundred hours of work.
At the moment, we don't have a lot of information about this car. It popped up on one of our favorite Reddit car threads and was clearly spotted at a car meet in Florida. Oh, Florida, why are you always behind the craziest stuff in America?
At the back, the transition from Miata to Eldorado is quite smooth. You've got the vertical fins on either side, some funky-looking taillights, and flamboyant Cadillac styling. You could also compare this to the Ford Thunderbird or any other luxury vehicle from that era.
The project even gets the fenders right, partially covering the wheels. But it all falls apart at the front. There, the classic pop-up headlights of the 1st-generation Miata are replaced by what looks like Toyota Celica triangular lights. it's projects like this that give both the 7th-gen Celica and the Miata a bad name.
What happened, did the builder run out of time and money when he hot to the front? Because the last time we checked, a Cadillac Eldorado didn't have any triangle shapes. For a retro look, we would have suggested the Pitcrew retro front end with round headlights. Of course, it's a little expensive at $3,000. On the other hand, Elmiata's builder seems to have the skill to fabricate something like that from scratch.
At the moment, we don't have a lot of information about this car. It popped up on one of our favorite Reddit car threads and was clearly spotted at a car meet in Florida. Oh, Florida, why are you always behind the craziest stuff in America?
At the back, the transition from Miata to Eldorado is quite smooth. You've got the vertical fins on either side, some funky-looking taillights, and flamboyant Cadillac styling. You could also compare this to the Ford Thunderbird or any other luxury vehicle from that era.
The project even gets the fenders right, partially covering the wheels. But it all falls apart at the front. There, the classic pop-up headlights of the 1st-generation Miata are replaced by what looks like Toyota Celica triangular lights. it's projects like this that give both the 7th-gen Celica and the Miata a bad name.
What happened, did the builder run out of time and money when he hot to the front? Because the last time we checked, a Cadillac Eldorado didn't have any triangle shapes. For a retro look, we would have suggested the Pitcrew retro front end with round headlights. Of course, it's a little expensive at $3,000. On the other hand, Elmiata's builder seems to have the skill to fabricate something like that from scratch.