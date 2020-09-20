Code Orange: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Gaining Exclusive Paint Color

Remember the VIN decoder from not that long ago? The new Ford F-150 Raptor is listed in that document with the SuperCrew body style and 4x4, serving as our first confirmation that the Raptor would be redesigned for the 2021 model year.
Juggernaut Performance adds fuel to the fire with a two-picture collage on social media, revealing that Code Orange is an exclusive color to the Raptor. The paint guide posted on social media also confirms that Cactus Gray of the Bronco is the same as Fighter Jet Gray on the Mustang Mach 1.
Ford is keeping its lips shut as far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, but it doesn’t take a lot of thinking to realize that the Raptor will get the EcoBoost V6 with hybrid assistance – the so-called PowerBoost option. We don’t know the horsepower and pound-feet of torque figures of the most powerful F-150 to date, but what we do know is that the electric motor is integrated into the 10-speed automatic transmission.
The only hindrance for the F-150 Raptor is the Ram 1500 TRX. It’s hard to compete against a supercharged HEMI with more than 700 horsepower in terms of aural pleasure, but Ford may have a small edge in terms of price.
Switching to the SuperCrew and PowerBoost will undoubtedly raise the MSRP of the all-new Raptor over the previous generation, but there are slim chances the Ford will tread on TRX territory. As a brief refresher, Ram is asking $71,690 before options or $13,555 more than the outgoing Raptor.
Despite the appeal of the TRX, we shouldn’t forget that Ford has a longer tradition in this segment. The F-150 Raptor was in a league of his own from the 2010 to 2020 model years, translating to a much larger customer base and more aftermarket mods. As things are now, Ram is playing catch-up.
