Roll-Caged Land Rover Defender 90 Really Isn't Your Average V8 “Cookie Kutter”

E.C.D. Automotive Design really knows how to make the Defender shine through as that improbable mix of a classic British off-roader and America’s high-displacement V8 might. And when the vintage model comes out looking like this, we’re almost inclined to forget the controversial job Land Rover did with the new one.
Jaguar Land Rover's reinvention of the Defender has a big chance to go down in the history books as a disastrous example of how to screw up a legendary classic. We’ve seen Defenders break down after just a few miles, and even off-road legends claim it’s got a few problems.
The company does its best to keep the Defender as fresh as possible, infusing it with the latest technologies from the group. Still, it’s really hard to beat a complete rebuild and modification project when money is no object.
That’s the way E.C.D. Automotive Design likes to roll, offering the very best in terms of Defender restomoding to people who can afford to pay the bill. One such example is Project Kutter. We have no clue as to the exact nature of the nickname, though for us it sounds a lot closer to a “cookie cutter” than it probably is.
Anyways, we have no idea if the owner likes baking those sweet treats or not, but this Defender 90 is a strong clue they have elegant tastes. It looks ready for just about anything, be it a quick surfing session in sunny California, some off-road trailering in the mountains of Utah, or a night out at the opera.
This D90 Convertible has been dressed in a Cool Gray Khaki shade that bodes great with the roll cage’s own hue, while fittingly complementing the “Tuxedo” seats and the elegant teak flooring in the rear. Underneath the hood sits a 6.2-liter V8 paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox, so there’s ample oomph to add to the stylish atmosphere as well.
Other interesting touches include the Classic Instruments White Hot Gauges, and the Nardi Classic steering wheel dressed up in Navy Blue leather. On the outside, we noticed those 18-inch alloys that hug the uprated brakes and the revised suspension featuring Bilstein shocks, among other things.
You know what they say if you have to ask about the pricing, and with Project Kutter being an entirely bespoke job it’s hard to put a label on it. If you insist, the company says its D90 options usually kick off from at least $169,995.
