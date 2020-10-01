One-of-One Project RC Features Corvette LS3 Power Inside Purist White Defender

While some would consider a big sacrilege to rework a British off-road workhorse with American power, E.C.D. Automotive Design, formerly East Coast Defenders, had been doing this for long enough to make us think we’re dealing with a trend – and not a simple whim. And, with tailored builds such as Project RC, they are bound to overturn a few principled folks...
Actually, the purists might actually turn to the restomod current, because this custom Land Rover Defender 110 looks way better than it did when it got out the British automaker’s factory gates some years ago (they are not giving us any hints on the exact date).
That could be owed to the elegant styling lent by the chosen paintjob - E.C.D.’s team was asked by the owner to wrap up the brawny Defender in a vintage-looking Fuji White with gloss black accents in the best possible locations. Even the Wolf 16-inch steel wheels, the roof rack and access ladder are all dressed up in matching color, and there are fitting modern touches such as the front LEDs and rear work lamp.
Moving inside, the exterior theme is reprised and spiced up with Spinneybeck VP Navy blue accents, though once more, white is the dominant color – even the luxurious white suede headliner comes in a matching hue. The seating configuration has a “Puma 9 Layout,” with the front ones being of the heated and ventilated variety.
Other modern comfort features included in the custom build are the Puma dashboard with Sirus XM and Apple CarPlay connectivity, while the 15-inch Evander Wood steering wheel is also dressed up in white livery and even features a custom RC stamp.
The Kissimmee, Florida aftermarket specialist has been turning its attention towards alternative power as of late, but on this occasion, it respected the customer’s wish of adding a healthy dose of American sports car power under the hood. As such, Project RC features a Corvette 6.2-liter V8 LS3 engine capable of churning out 565 hp.
Those will be kept in check by the shop’s other technical modifications, which include the EBC Performance disc brakes and the E.C.D. Air Ride suspension system, among others. In terms of pricing, probably the sky is the limit, though as far as we have seen on the company’s offer page, a tailored Defender 110 usually starts from at least $195,995.
That could be owed to the elegant styling lent by the chosen paintjob - E.C.D.’s team was asked by the owner to wrap up the brawny Defender in a vintage-looking Fuji White with gloss black accents in the best possible locations. Even the Wolf 16-inch steel wheels, the roof rack and access ladder are all dressed up in matching color, and there are fitting modern touches such as the front LEDs and rear work lamp.
Moving inside, the exterior theme is reprised and spiced up with Spinneybeck VP Navy blue accents, though once more, white is the dominant color – even the luxurious white suede headliner comes in a matching hue. The seating configuration has a “Puma 9 Layout,” with the front ones being of the heated and ventilated variety.
Other modern comfort features included in the custom build are the Puma dashboard with Sirus XM and Apple CarPlay connectivity, while the 15-inch Evander Wood steering wheel is also dressed up in white livery and even features a custom RC stamp.
The Kissimmee, Florida aftermarket specialist has been turning its attention towards alternative power as of late, but on this occasion, it respected the customer’s wish of adding a healthy dose of American sports car power under the hood. As such, Project RC features a Corvette 6.2-liter V8 LS3 engine capable of churning out 565 hp.
Those will be kept in check by the shop’s other technical modifications, which include the EBC Performance disc brakes and the E.C.D. Air Ride suspension system, among others. In terms of pricing, probably the sky is the limit, though as far as we have seen on the company’s offer page, a tailored Defender 110 usually starts from at least $195,995.