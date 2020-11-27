The Joker's Muscle Car Rendered, Looks Like a Mustang Crossed With a Miura

Here's a little riddle for you: what looks like the result of a Lamborghini Miura and a Mustang spending a night together in a cramped garage? Too complicated? What if we added the Ford GT and the C3 Corvette into the equation? OK, we have to admit nobody could guess this one since we're talking about a virtual car (yep, this is a rendering) that has recently landed in The Crew 2 game.
As the gamers among you know, this is an open world racing title from Ubisoft and Microsoft Studios, but the machine has been brought to our attention by its creator, Khyzyl Saleem. The car is part of the massive The Chase update that landed earlier this week, police pursuits and all (more on this below).
We're talking about one of the world's top digital artists, whose previous video game collabs involve multiple titles from the NFS series (remember his NFS Heat halo car that became a SEMA build?), Battlefield 1, Battlefront and others.
And while the retro aroma delivered by the styling mélange is striking, we've selected another favorite bit, namely the rear light clusters. These LED stripes perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the 'Stang, while delivering a futuristic look. And the timing for such an element to be born couldn't be better, since we're all waiting for the next iteration of the pony, which is set to land in 2022 as a 2023 model.
"The brief was quite simple and pretty open, I had to a create a type of aggressive muscle/sports car crossover fit to be the main villain vehicle of a "crew". I haven't actually ever done anything like this before, so it was a lot of fun to work on!" the artist explains in the Instagram post below. If only more crossovers looked like this...
However, it's impossible for us not to imagine a different livery for the thing, one that would involve a purple finish with neon green accents (you know, the Suicide Squad way). And that's because we believe such a contraption, with its aggressive side pipes, would serve as the ideal vehicle for Joker, especially now that Batman drives a muscle car. And we won't apologize for being car-centric in our imagination exercise involving the two DC Universe legends going for a Bullitt-style chase on the big screen.
Meanwhile, in the "real" virtual world, you can see Saleem's creation working to evade the cops in the game's official trailer at the bottom of the story.
