BMW M 1000 RR to Serve Two More Teams in the WorldSBK

As the year is slowly crawling to an end, those involved in motorsport are getting their affairs in order for next year’s seasons. We’ve already got wind of the new racers Audi and Jaguar will be fielding in Formula E, and now comes news from the motorcycle front.
German bike maker BMW announced on Friday that the 2021 season of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) would see two more satellite teams fielding German two-wheelers. RC Squadra Corse from Italy and Bonovo Action from Germany will be entering the races on the back of the BMW M 1000 RR. The two will be joining BMW’s own team in the series.
“It is great to have two more BMW M 1000 RRs in the field alongside the two motorbikes from our works teams, the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team with riders Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark,” said in a statement Markus Schramm, Director of BMW Motorrad.
“I would like to extend a warm welcome to the two satellite teams in our WorldSBK project. The Bonovo Action team with Jonas Folger is the first German team to register to compete in the WorldSBK with a Bavarian rider on a Bavarian motorbike. That is a special combination.”
BMW pulled the wraps off the M 1000 RR in September, presenting it as the first Bavarian two-wheeler developed together with the guys over at M. Powered by a variation of the four-cylinder in-line engine used on other racing bikes, the S 1000 RR-derived machine develops 212 hp and 113 Nm of torque.
The bike has been designed by the M people to be as aerodynamic as possible. It comes with special carbon fiber winglets up front to produce more downforce, M brakes (this is the first Motorrad bike to use M braking hardware), and M carbon wheels.
“It is great to have two more BMW M 1000 RRs in the field alongside the two motorbikes from our works teams, the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team with riders Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark,” said in a statement Markus Schramm, Director of BMW Motorrad.
“I would like to extend a warm welcome to the two satellite teams in our WorldSBK project. The Bonovo Action team with Jonas Folger is the first German team to register to compete in the WorldSBK with a Bavarian rider on a Bavarian motorbike. That is a special combination.”
BMW pulled the wraps off the M 1000 RR in September, presenting it as the first Bavarian two-wheeler developed together with the guys over at M. Powered by a variation of the four-cylinder in-line engine used on other racing bikes, the S 1000 RR-derived machine develops 212 hp and 113 Nm of torque.
The bike has been designed by the M people to be as aerodynamic as possible. It comes with special carbon fiber winglets up front to produce more downforce, M brakes (this is the first Motorrad bike to use M braking hardware), and M carbon wheels.