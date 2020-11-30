BMW R65 Visits the Aftermarket Spa, Becomes A Tasty Scrambler

328 Feet of Pure Sport and Aggression All Wrapped Up in Superyacht Luxury

When it comes to the glorious art of motorcycle customization, Perth’s moto specialists are no amateurs. 10 photos



This German piece of air-cooled machinery is fully capable of producing up to 50 hp at approximately 7,250 rpm. On the other hand, a fierce torque output of around 38 pound-feet (52 Nm) will be generated at 6,500 revs. A five-speed transmission allows this fiendish force to reach the rear 18-inch hoop via a shaft final drive.



As a result, the R65 will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 5.8 seconds, while top speed is generously rated at 109 mph (175 kph). Stopping power is taken care of by a 260 mm (10.24 inches) disc at the front, accompanied by a drum setup on the opposite end. All things considered, it goes without saying that BMW’s machine would make for one hell of a donor when seeking to create a bespoke masterpiece.



One such exploit hails from Australia’s



Next, they removed the bike’s exhaust mounts and muffles, as well as the standard foot pegs. In their stead, the Aussies proceeded to install an assortment of custom counterparts. Additionally, you will find a new saddle, a fresh lighting kit and a neat front fender, while a single YSS shock absorber handles rear suspension duties.



