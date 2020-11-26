2021 Dodge Magnum Imagined With SRT Widebody Look and Charger Underpinnings

The Magnum hasn't been in production for many years, but loyal fans of the wagon style are trying to keep it alive. Some are attempting to convert a current Charger while others are simply dreaming in the digital world. Such is the case with artist TheSketchMonkey, who's just revealed his rendering process for a very popular idea, the 2021 Dodge Magnum.
This year has been an excellent one for Dodge fans. We got the Hellcat-powered Durango, as well as updates to the rest of the range. But a Magnum has sadly not been offered for over a decade. Revealed in 2004 as a 2005 model, this was one of Ralph Gilles' best creations, yet only stuck around until 2008. Detroit did try its best to make wagons cool again with the CTS-V and the 300 Touring, but by then the SUV was taking over.
The YouTube artist starts his briefing by mentioning all the cool wagons that were popular in the old days, such as the 1955 Nomad, 1967 Pontiac Tempest, or the 1968 Vista Cruiser. He also argues that there's really no point in having a high-rider right now since it just puts you on the same level as everybody else. So, can we #makewagonsgreatagain?
The rendering itself is nothing we haven't seen before, but we're happy that it starts with the latest widebody version of the Charger Hellcat. It's like the perfect answer to the wide, sexy hips of the Audi RS6 Avant, which costs a lot of money. Keeping the lines flowing nicely, TheSketchMoney chooses to have a tall shoulder at the back and a relatively flat roof, just like on the old Magnum.
And the wraparound taillights are both a nice tribute to the American car design of the past and a way to challenge the Panamera Sport Turismo, at least in the digital world. You don't have that feature on the original Magnum, and it makes it look dated.
