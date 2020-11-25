2021 Audi RS6 Smashes Mercedes-AMG E63 S in a Drag Race After On-Track Tuning

More on this:

1 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Does 0-60 MPH in 3.3 Seconds in First Review

2 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Coupe - What We Know So Far

3 Spy Video: Mercedes-AMG E63 T-Modell Looks Ready to Take on the RS6

4 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Playing with BMWs While Wearing Very Little

5 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 Prototype Breaks Down During Testing