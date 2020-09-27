2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Does 0-60 MPH in 3.3 Seconds in First Review

German mid-life facelifts have been somewhat boring lately, sometimes even disappointing. But while BMW or Mercedes-Benz are looking to downsize, Porsche took the 2021 Panamera to the next level using a new Turbo S model.
Nobody really knew what Porsche was cooking with the Panamera facelift. The cosmetic changes looked small under the camouflage, and they are, but the heart of the car is one of the most impressive V8s out there. Based on the performance test in this Carwow review, we could be looking at a contender for the top spot in those popular drag races.
The previous Panamera Turbo S also needed to be called the E-Hybrid because it paired its 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor. Power has gone down 50 hp on this 2021 model. But because it's not a hybrid, the car is lighter and potentially faster. At the 10-minute mark in the video, you'll see how the four-door hits 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.38 seconds.
This is slower than the claimed 2.9 seconds. However, the driving conditions look way less than perfect. Obviously, we can't wait to see this new 620 horsepower Panamera go up against rivals such as the AMG GT 63 S and the Audi RS7 Sportback.
While we're on the subject of performance, let’s mention the V8 puts out 604 pound-feet (820 Nm of torque), which is about 10% less than the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. But its top speed is 196 miles per hour (315 km/h), and there's no complaining about that.
The U.S. pricing information hasn't been released yet. But it doesn't really matter, since it's difficult to spend less than $200,000 on a Porsche like this. Carwow's review goes over some of the coolest features and quirks, which include one-piece taillights and a lot of cabin gadgets. It's not all positive, as the Turbo S is presented as too large and stiffly sprung for UK roads. But that would be the case with some of its rivals too.
The previous Panamera Turbo S also needed to be called the E-Hybrid because it paired its 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor. Power has gone down 50 hp on this 2021 model. But because it's not a hybrid, the car is lighter and potentially faster. At the 10-minute mark in the video, you'll see how the four-door hits 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.38 seconds.
This is slower than the claimed 2.9 seconds. However, the driving conditions look way less than perfect. Obviously, we can't wait to see this new 620 horsepower Panamera go up against rivals such as the AMG GT 63 S and the Audi RS7 Sportback.
While we're on the subject of performance, let’s mention the V8 puts out 604 pound-feet (820 Nm of torque), which is about 10% less than the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. But its top speed is 196 miles per hour (315 km/h), and there's no complaining about that.
The U.S. pricing information hasn't been released yet. But it doesn't really matter, since it's difficult to spend less than $200,000 on a Porsche like this. Carwow's review goes over some of the coolest features and quirks, which include one-piece taillights and a lot of cabin gadgets. It's not all positive, as the Turbo S is presented as too large and stiffly sprung for UK roads. But that would be the case with some of its rivals too.