New Porsche Panamera Turbo S and E63 S Wagons Drag Race V10 RS6 With Mods

We are referring to a classic RS6 Avant, the C6 version that came with a 5.0-liter TFSI. Yes, that means ten cylinders, like in a Lamborghini, plus some turbocharging. It sounds like the recipe for a supercar killer, but this little pet project from quattro land isn't as quick as you may think.Out of the box, this setup makes 580 horsepower. But its owner dialed up the boost to get somewhere between 630 and 650, which should level the playing field against its more modern rivals. These include the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo , which according to Autocar takes longer to name than launch.At about €200,000, this is one of the most expensive Stuttgart cars with four doors, partly because it uses a complex plug-in hybrid powertrain. This bundles a 550 HP 4-liter with an electric motor. The other car is lighter but also a bit less powerful. Of course, we already know the E63 S is amazingly fast, even when the wagon body holds it back a little bit.What happens in the drag race makes us feel really bad for the guy who brought his personal C6 RS6 to the drag race. Despite ample power, it loses badly, probably due to the evil machinations of the 6-speed Tiptronic gearbox, but also the narrow power band. There is a moral victory here: it's over a decade old and costs several times less than the other two. it did the quarter mile in 13.3 seconds at 124 mph, which is about as good as one of those monsterhot hatchbacks.