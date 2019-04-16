All-New Audi RS7 Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Hotter than Panamera Turbo

Every Russian oligarch collects at least one expensive SUV that the wife can drive and a super-fast four-door that can race a speeding bullet from his business rivals. For many years, the no-brainer choice was the Porsche Panamera Turbo, but Stuttgart seems to be dropping the ball recently, so it's time for the new Audi RS7 to swoop in and pick it up.

We're sure they will also get plenty of social media likes when posting the RS7. It combines the flared out fenders with fancy lights. We're sure there's going to be plenty of Instagram posts about the sequential taillight design combined with the soundtrack of the dual oval exhausts. At the same time, the multi-screen interior is a great place to stack wads of money and overpriced gold watches. Cars like this boil down to two things: how fast they are and how cool they make you look. With regard to the former issue, the new RS7 will have the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the Panamera Turbo thanks to the engine development partnership between the two companies. But Audi Sport would be crazy to make do with just the 550you get in the Porsche model.It's one of the reasons you can't comfortably line up a Panamera Turbo against the BMW M5 and Mercedes-E63. Audi doesn't have a monopoly on all-paw traction anymore so the German small-block (it's 244 cubic inches if you're wondering) needs about 600 ponies just to keep up with its rivals.Rumors always talked about an even more powerful RS7 e-tron PHEV. But with the debut drawing closer, one thing is for sure: no such thing has been developed. According to the Audi roadmap for this year, we should see both the four-door performance flagship and its RS6 sister car during the 4th quarter.In the meantime, prototypes are hard at work on the famous Nurburgring track, testing all the complex performance systems. The new RS7 will feature more modes than a microwave and more advanced electrical hardware, including active anti-roll bars. It's not easy to make a 2-ton car behave as those oligarchs want.We're sure they will also get plenty of social media likes when posting the RS7. It combines the flared out fenders with fancy lights. We're sure there's going to be plenty of Instagram posts about the sequential taillight design combined with the soundtrack of the dual oval exhausts. At the same time, the multi-screen interior is a great place to stack wads of money and overpriced gold watches.