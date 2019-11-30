Porsche Mission C Shooting Brake Is a Fitting Cayman Successor

Over the past year or so, it's become very clear that the future of the automobile is electric. Some people knew that all along, but bigger automakers took some convincing. And Porsche could be the company that gets everybody on board with its super-exciting but also quite expensive Taycan.
Far from just a rival to the Tesla Model S, the Taycan has many cool tricks up its proverbial sleeve. There's the fact that it's built for the track, its super-fast charging ability or being able to drag race over and over again without slowing down.
But the Taycan also costs $200,000, which is a lot even for the rich. We want to know what happens at the other end of the Porsche lineup, where 2-seaters reside. The Boxster is famous for keeping the company afloat in its dark days, but now feels like a footnote in an industry dominated by SUVs and V8 engines.
Perhaps the downsizing and turbocharging was just a stop-gap measure to stop this ship from sinking while the real sports car of the future gets developed. We want that to look a bit like this Mission C concept from artist Rain Prisk.
It's based on the beloved Cayman coupe model but reinterpreted as a electric car. The exhaust pipes give way to even larger diffusers, while the wheels and LEDs all add to the futuristic appearance.
Above all, we love the shooting brake style, with a gently sloping roof and strong shoulders at the back. The Panamera Sport Turismo proves Porsche is at least interested in the idea. Considering every sports car basically has the same traditional roof, the Stuttgart firm could rewrite the rules if it can manufacture a Cayman EV with this style for around $100,000.
The rumor mill certainly supports the idea of an electric 2-seater, and it wouldn't be the only one. Even the Macan crossover has a plugged-in future ahead of it.
