Porsche Mission 918 Rendering Is a Gorgeous Mashup of Design Ideas

An all-electric sports car that drives like a Porsche? People used to call that "Mission Impossible." But the Stuttgart automaker known for putting engines in the wrong place now believes electricity is the future, so we could end up with a Mission 918 instead.
It's pretty clear that Porsche is going electric. The Taycan, limited as it may be, has a big impact on the market. It reminds people that the weight of the steering or how the body moves with the road are art forms, not pure engineering.
You can forget about the whole Taycan vs. Model S drag race thing because the best version of the Porsche EV is not the Turbo S. Obviously, all those powertrains and systems will trickle down to other cars too, smaller or cheaper. We've already talked about the Macan successor being all-electric and a plugged-in replacement for the Cayman and Boxster series.
But a bit further down the road, the company is going to make another halo car, and it's undoubtedly going to be all-electric. The 2000s had the Carrera GT, which looked like a 911 but was had a unique 5.7-liter V10 and a manual gearbox. The following decade gave us the 918 Spyder, which spearheaded the development of sports hybrid technology.
So by our calculations, a car like Mission 918 will be previewed two years from now and enter production in 2023. Looking at the Taycan, we get the feeling that they offer everything so they could hype up the car after that, but a halo might also suck up all the good features.
This interesting rendering from Aksyonov Nikita tried to depict a car that doesn't exist but could come in three years. We love that it's called the Mission 918; people tend to forget that Porsche has a numeric system for naming cars, and everything needs to come back eventually.
The images themselves have features from multiple cars. For example, the front is copied off the Taycan but added to a much shorter nose. The rear, meanwhile, is a combination between the new 911 series and the 918 supercar. Those air intakes are killer but seem a bit pointless on an EV.
