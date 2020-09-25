Porsche Shines the Electric Spotlight on Revamped Panamera in 4S E-Hybrid Guise

Porsche decided late this summer it was the best time to present its “comprehensively revamped” Panamera, with the facelift even accompanied by a highly debatable new record on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. On the other hand, a brief – but highly informative – talk on the sideline of its newly minted performance-oriented plug-in hybrid Panamera 4S E-Hybrid seems like a better-targeted selling point.

30 photos