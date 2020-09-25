Porsche Shines the Electric Spotlight on Revamped Panamera in 4S E-Hybrid Guise

Porsche decided late this summer it was the best time to present its “comprehensively revamped” Panamera, with the facelift even accompanied by a highly debatable new record on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. On the other hand, a brief – but highly informative – talk on the sideline of its newly minted performance-oriented plug-in hybrid Panamera 4S E-Hybrid seems like a better-targeted selling point.
Considering the outstanding sales performance of the all-electric Taycan and the dismal sales of the Panamera during the final summer month, it might be a great strategy move from the company to focus its marketing on the electrified versions of the series.
Somehow, we have a feeling that future customers might be more impressed with the efficiency and sportiness of the new 4S E-Hybrid, rather than knowing they can have a big argument with other car aficionados over the fact that Porsche’s facelifted Panamera holds the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record in the “executive cars” category...
And the German automaker is doing a German job at presenting the highlights of the PHEV in a recent video, one that is less than three minutes long, but somehow condensates both epic shots of the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid and detailed snippets of information from Timo Bernhard (the man with the real Green Hell record) and three managers of the Panamera product line.
While the bonkers Panamera Turbo S comes with stellar performer (630 ps, 62 mph / 100 kph in 3.1s, 196 mph / 315 kph top speed), we can easily see why the plug-in hybrid model is the more sensible choice.
It still counts on the sporty side with ease – thanks to a combined output of 560 ps from the 440 ps 2.9-liter V6 biturbo mill and its 100-kW electric motor sidekick. Thus, it can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds – just 0.6s slower than an ICE Turbo S.
But it can also silently run out and about virtually anywhere in full EV mode for up to 54 km / 33.5 miles in the WLTP City cycle. It is all thanks to the integrated battery, which now has an increased gross capacity from 14.1 to 17.9 kWh compared with the previous hybrid models in the range.
