Porsche Taycan Sales Rise Spectacularly in Europe, Tops the Chart in August

We might see Japanese automaker Nissan as the go-to specialist in terms of inventing new niches, considering its past successe with the Qashqai and Juke, but following the same line of thought we should give credit to Porsche as well. When it comes to reinvention, the Germans might be the best example to follow, as the Cayenne and now the all-electric Taycan might attest.
According to the latest sales data for Porsche’s core region of Europe, the Stuttgart-based automaker has delivered 5,293 units during August, a 16.3% decline compared to the same period in 2019. Still, it was a better performance when compared with the overall market on the Old Continent, which dropped by 18.9%.
The German company is doing rather well – considering the incredible woes brought about by the global health and economic crises of 2020 – after the first six months of the year, reaching a total of 116,964 vehicles (-12%) delivered worldwide.
Europe is Porsche’s second top-selling region, and their first all-electric model – Taycan – is registering a stellar performance considering its price level of over $100k (103,802 euros in Germany, $103,800 in the U.S.), according to major sales aggregators.
For example, carsalesbase.com reports a steady increase in deliveries for the first seven months of the year, while a social media post highlighting an interesting JATO Dynamics chart shows the EV sedan on top of all other Porsche models for the previous month.
With sales of 1,183 units, Taycan outperformed even the Cayenne (although adding the Cayenne Coupe figures would lend it the crown once more), let alone the other series.
There is one worrisome side effect, though – the Panamera is dead last on the chart. And if the recent facelift doesn’t change the situation, we might see it sticking to the bottom of the leaderboard for the foreseeable future, or at least as long as the Taycan's popularity is on the rise...
One remarkable fact of August’s new car regs in êú is the position of #PorscheTaycan. It was Porsche’s bestselling product counting for almost 1/4 of total volume. #Taycan was 5th bestselling car in E-segment, 15th bestselling electric car. Source: JATO #carindustryanalysis pic.twitter.com/AQAkdISCp9— Car Industry Analysis (@lovecarindustry) September 22, 2020