You Can Now Drive a Subscription-Based Porsche in Germany as Well

There’s no other way to put it – Porsche cars offer a high level of technical craftsmanship, iconic styling cues and lots of driving pleasure. But everything comes with a price – and the Stuttgart-based automaker’s invoice for a new model is very high. The badge commands huge profits year after year, but it is not impervious to changing customer demands. And some of them want flexibility at a lower price point. No worries, Porsche has – at least in Germany – a solution for that as well.

44 photos