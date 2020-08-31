You Can Now Drive a Subscription-Based Porsche in Germany as Well

There’s no other way to put it – Porsche cars offer a high level of technical craftsmanship, iconic styling cues and lots of driving pleasure. But everything comes with a price – and the Stuttgart-based automaker’s invoice for a new model is very high. The badge commands huge profits year after year, but it is not impervious to changing customer demands. And some of them want flexibility at a lower price point. No worries, Porsche has – at least in Germany – a solution for that as well.
A German sports car manufacturer that has consistently outperformed expectations – both financially and otherwise – Porsche has recently decided to expand its pool of mobility solutions for the home market.
The new “Porsche Drive Abo” is a mid-term rental solution for customers who want to pay a fixed monthly cost for a comprehensive package and need the car for just about six months or a little more.
There is one catch, though. Porsche managed to come up with this flexible and more accessible mobility solution by way of renting “Porsche Approved” cars – that's just a fancy way of internally naming used cars. They say “young used models” from various series, but the automaker conveniently skips precise numbers.
If you can live with the idea that you’re not the first user of said Porsche, the company is actually making an interesting subscription deal with German clients. For starters, there is no entry tax, and the monthly package price kicks off at an unnamed level (they say it depends on the model) while the user gets a free allowance of 1,250 km (a little over 776 miles).
Best of all, there are no other costs except for fueling up – the automaker covers everything else, from maintenance, wear and tear, to seasonal tires, vehicle warranty, and what looks like every possible tax and insurance fee.
Also, after the minimum six-month initial period expires, the client is free to switch to another vehicle with a prior notice – so hello 911 during the sunny months and nice to have AWD with the Macan during the chilly ones.
The new “Porsche Drive Abo” is a mid-term rental solution for customers who want to pay a fixed monthly cost for a comprehensive package and need the car for just about six months or a little more.
There is one catch, though. Porsche managed to come up with this flexible and more accessible mobility solution by way of renting “Porsche Approved” cars – that's just a fancy way of internally naming used cars. They say “young used models” from various series, but the automaker conveniently skips precise numbers.
If you can live with the idea that you’re not the first user of said Porsche, the company is actually making an interesting subscription deal with German clients. For starters, there is no entry tax, and the monthly package price kicks off at an unnamed level (they say it depends on the model) while the user gets a free allowance of 1,250 km (a little over 776 miles).
Best of all, there are no other costs except for fueling up – the automaker covers everything else, from maintenance, wear and tear, to seasonal tires, vehicle warranty, and what looks like every possible tax and insurance fee.
Also, after the minimum six-month initial period expires, the client is free to switch to another vehicle with a prior notice – so hello 911 during the sunny months and nice to have AWD with the Macan during the chilly ones.