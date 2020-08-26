4 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Faster Everywhere, Still Not the Range King

More on this:

2021 Porsche Panamera: Turbo S Returns with 2.9s 0-60 MPH Sprint





If we look at new Panamera range, we'll find the Turbo S, with its 630 hp, as well as a 4S E-Hybrid packing 560 hp, which have replaced the corresponding models mentioned above. There's no mention of the revised Turbo S E-Hybrid, but this should arrive later on.



The 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S, whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivers 630 hp and a massive 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque, needs just 2.9 seconds to cover the 0-60 mph sprint (think: 3.1s for the 0-100 kph run), while its top speed sits at 315 kph (196 mph).



Firepower aside, the ride and handling have been sharpened up thanks to updates brought to the Porsche Active Suspension Management ( PASM ) and the roll stabilization system Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport), with the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), the steering and the tires also included on the list of updates - keep in mind the systems were also upgraded for the rest of the lineup.







When it comes to the plug-in hybrid area, the new 4S E-Hybrid sees the battery capacity going from 14.1 to 17.9 kWh and can offer an all-electric range of up to 54 km/33.5miles according to Europe's WLTP EAER City cycle. Its 440 hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, which works with an 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor integrated into the 8-speed PDK dual-clutch tranny, means the one behind the wheel gets to play with 560 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm/553 lb-ft.



With the Sport Chrono packace being standard, the plug-in hybrid can complete the 0-100 kph sprint in 3.7 seconds (3.5s for the 0 to 60 mph run). Speaking of which, the SC package now includes a chronometer from Porsche Design. The timepiece can also be read in the dark, with this being part of a three-model Sport Chrono wristwatch collection (you'll find images of this at the end of the gallery above).



Returning to the all-combustion side of the range, the GTS sees its TT 4.0-liter V8 jumping 20 hp, with the unit now allowing the driver to control 480 hp and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of twist.



The standard Panamera and Panamera 4 ( AWD ) models are fitted with the same 330 hp and 450 Nm/332 lb-ft twin-turbo V6 (across the world, replacing the 3.0-liter unit in the US), while receiving the ride and handling updates mentioned above.



Design



Whether you go for the "snormal" Panamera, the Sport Turismo styling wagon or the Executive extended wheelbase model, you'll get the optional Sport Design front end as standard. We can also discuss new colors, such as Cherry Red Metallic and Truffle Brown Metallic.



However, the Turbo S receives dedicated styling, with larger intakes and color-coded elements, while the dual stripes, a trademark of the Turbo models, now sit further apart.



Moving over to the posterior of the 2021 Panamera, we find a redesigned light strip: the clusters on the sides have new graphics, while the contour had been color-coded. Oh, and you'll find darkened Exclusive Design taillights as standards on the GTS.



The wheel selection now features three new 20/21-inch designs, which brings the total to a nicely rounded ten.



Features and convenience



Aside from a new Sport steering wheel, there's no word on cabin updates, but we do receive extra digital connectivity and assistance systems aimed at boosting safety and coziness.



For instance, the



In Germany, pricing for the Panamera 4 remains unchanged (this starts at EUR95,289 , but the RWD model can be had starting with EUR91,345). The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid kicks off from EUR126,841 , while the GTS comes with a starting price of 136,933 (the same as before). As for the Turbo S, this comes with a starting price of EUR179,737 - these prices include VAT, which is 19% for the said market.



Order books for the 2021 Panamera range are already open, with vehicles set to land in European showrooms in mid-October.



The now-old lineup skipped the Turbo S, with those aiming for range-toppers having to choose between the 550 hp Turbo and the 680 hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which was obviously less friendly to the scales - the latter was the second gas-electric powertrain of the range, with this accompanying the 462 hp Panamera E-Hybrid.If we look at new Panamera range, we'll find the Turbo S, with its 630 hp, as well as a 4S E-Hybrid packing 560 hp, which have replaced the corresponding models mentioned above. There's no mention of the revised Turbo S E-Hybrid, but this should arrive later on.The 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S, whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivers 630 hp and a massive 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque, needs just 2.9 seconds to cover the 0-60 mph sprint (think: 3.1s for the 0-100 kph run), while its top speed sits at 315 kph (196 mph).Firepower aside, the ride and handling have been sharpened up thanks to updates brought to the) and the roll stabilization system Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport), with the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), the steering and the tires also included on the list of updates - keep in mind the systems were also upgraded for the rest of the lineup.As for how these chassis changes can be felt in the real world, we've already discussed about the Panamera Turbo S blitzing the Nurburgring (think: 20.832 km lap) in just 7:29.81, but this exact derivative hadn't been confirmed for obvious reasons.When it comes to the plug-in hybrid area, the new 4S E-Hybrid sees the battery capacity going from 14.1 to 17.9and can offer an all-electric range of up to 54 km/33.5miles according to Europe'sEAER City cycle. Its 440 hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, which works with an 100(136 hp) electric motor integrated into the 8-speed PDK dual-clutch tranny, means the one behind the wheel gets to play with 560 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm/553 lb-ft.With the Sport Chrono packace being standard, the plug-in hybrid can complete the 0-100 kph sprint in 3.7 seconds (3.5s for the 0 to 60 mph run). Speaking of which, the SC package now includes a chronometer from Porsche Design. The timepiece can also be read in the dark, with this being part of a(you'll find images of this at the end of the gallery above).Returning to the all-combustion side of the range, the GTS sees its TT 4.0-liter V8 jumping 20 hp, with the unit now allowing the driver to control 480 hp and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of twist.The standard Panamera and Panamera 4 () models are fitted with the same 330 hp and 450 Nm/332 lb-ft twin-turbo V6 (across the world, replacing the 3.0-liter unit in the US), while receiving the ride and handling updates mentioned above.Whether you go for the "snormal" Panamera, the Sport Turismo styling wagon or the Executive extended wheelbase model, you'll get the optional Sport Design front end as standard. We can also discuss new colors, such as Cherry Red Metallic and Truffle Brown Metallic.However, the Turbo S receives dedicated styling, with larger intakes and color-coded elements, while the dual stripes, a trademark of the Turbo models, now sit further apart.Moving over to the posterior of the 2021 Panamera, we find a redesigned light strip: the clusters on the sides have new graphics, while the contour had been color-coded. Oh, and you'll find darkened Exclusive Design taillights as standards on the GTS.The wheel selection now features three new 20/21-inch designs, which brings the total to a nicely rounded ten.Aside from a new Sport steering wheel, there's no word on cabin updates, but we do receive extra digital connectivity and assistance systems aimed at boosting safety and coziness.For instance, the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has received updates for features such as the Voice Pilot online voice control, Risk Radar for up-to-date road sign and hazard information and Apple CarPlay.In Germany, pricing for the Panamera 4 remains unchanged (this starts at EUR95,289 , but the RWD model can be had starting with EUR91,345). The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid kicks off from EUR126,841 , while the GTS comes with a starting price of 136,933 (the same as before). As for the Turbo S, this comes with a starting price of EUR179,737 - these prices include VAT, which is 19% for the said market.Order books for the 2021 Panamera range are already open, with vehicles set to land in European showrooms in mid-October.

load press release