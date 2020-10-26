This Is What’s New for the 2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Lineup

The Tesla Autopilot Syndrome: "Why Didn't the Car Avoid the Crash for Me?"

Now in its second generation, the Panamera has matured into a household name in the world of luxury cars. It features hybrid powertrains and a Sport Turismo body style that is absolutely stunning.For the 2021 model year, the Stuttgart-based carmaker decided to completely revamp the product line , which now consists of four capable versions. One of those went as far as breaking the lap record for an Executive Car on the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife.For the first time, customers can choose from three available hybrid models and one traditional, combustion-engine-only version.The flagship model is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche’s most powerful model currently on sale. It's powered by a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that produces 563 hp.With the help of an electric motor, the new version of this hybrid monster has a combined output of 690 hp, twenty more than the earlier model.It comes with all currently available chassis and control systems, which includes rear-axle steering and electric roll stabilization.The second in line is the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid that hides a 2.9-liter biturbo V6 under the hood that produces 325 bhp. It is also aided by an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed PDK transmission that enables the 4S E-Hybrid to reach a power output of 544 hp.The most affordable hybrid version is the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, which features the same 2.9-liter biturbo V6 and electric engine combo, but it is a little less powerful than the 4S, being able to produce 'only' 456 hp.The hybrid Panamera family is powered by the same electric motor that produces 134 hp and offers sublime performance with any of the combustion engine choices that are available.The all-electric range has been improved by up to 30 percent on all models, thanks to the new 17.9kWh battery and software improvements made to the driving modes.The line-up is rounded off by the new Panamera 4S that offers a combustion engine-only powertrain with a maximum output of 434 hp delivered by the 2.9-liter Biturbo V6 at the core of the entry and midrange hybrid models.It benefits from all the optimizations and tech upgrades as its hybrid siblings and the standard version is now equipped with the Sport Design front end that was optional on the earlier generation. It adds larger side cooling openings and intake grilles as well as a single-bar light layout.All four models feature a higher display resolution for the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system. Several digital functions and services like Voice Pilot, Risk Radar, and wireless Apple CarPlay have also been improved.The drivetrain has received upgrades to its chassis and control systems to offer a better blend of comfort and sportiness.Also, the steering control system has been upgraded and the models receive new tires that improve lateral dynamics and enable the driver to steer the Panamera with increased precision. Porsche is offering all four Panamera models in the three available body styles: Sedan, Executive (long-wheelbase version), and Sport Turismo. They are available to order in Europe, with the U.S. to feature them in dealerships next year.