2021 Audi RS6 Wagon Drag Races RS7, Obliteration Is Total

Audi may have three big-boy RS models listed on the American website, but they're not all in the hands of customers yet. So we thought this drag race between the RS6 and the RS7 was good as a sample of the performance you can expect from the two low-riding models, with the RS Q8 obviously being a bit heavier.
In a video that doesn't seem to say RS6 or RS7 in the title, ArabGT manages to capture the first such showdown between the legendary new V8 quattro dragsters. And seeing them side-to-side, you begin to realize just how much they have in common.
For esthetic reasons, Audi decided to swap the whole front end of the RS7 onto the 6er, complete with the new headlights and grille. After that, the wagon plays a family car role while the four-door coupe tries on sexy, sleek bodywork. It's really up to you to decide which is cooler-looking.
However, a drag race is just what's needed to determine which is the fastest. Both cars feature the same 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbochargers, capable of delivering a maximum of 591 hp (600 PS) to the all-wheel-drive system.
It sounds like a lot of power, but these two have been smashed by every rival in a drag race over the past months. It's almost as if Audi doesn't care about being a top performance brand. In any case, the weight difference between the wagon and coupe is almost nothing, so they should be equally fast.
However, the drag races reveal huge differences, with the RS7 pulling lead after lead. So after years of begging, RS6 Avant fans are finally getting their hands on this power wagon. It's a shame that it's slower than everything in its class, as well as its sister car. Dear Audi, did you not hear the one about Lamborghini making 50 more hp from this engine?
