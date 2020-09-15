2021 Audi S3 Is Quicker and Sexier Than Before, First Review Finds

This week, the all-new Audi S3 Sportback enjoyed its launch, and we just can't bring ourselves to hate it. You see, a top-end Audi Sport model is pretentious, as an RS6 or R8 costs Porsche or even McLaren money. But the Audi S3 has always been aspirational, the kind of car a young driver can hope to one day have. And the toys they fit onto this hot hatch are always what make it interesting.

83 photos