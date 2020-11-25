Split-Bumper 1973 Chevy Camaro With Pro-Touring Mods Rocks 350 Small-Block V8

Produced between 1970 and 1981, the second generation of the Camaro is more of a driver’s car compared to the Gen 1, according to the engineers in charge of chassis and suspension development. The aftermarket can do better, though, especially if we’re talking pro-touring builds like this 1973 model with a Heidts subframe and tubular control arms.
The rear end switched from leaf springs to a four-link setup, and both axles are now equipped with corner-carving coilovers. Listed on Bring a Trailer with seven days of bidding left, the Camaro further boasts four-wheel power disc brakes from Wilwood.
Under the hood lies a 350-cu. in. (5.7-liter) V8 with Pete Jackson gear drive and an Edelbrock intake manifold, complemented by a chromed air cleaner with a finned design motif just like the chromed valve covers. The seller hasn’t mentioned how many horsepower and pound-feet are produced at the crankshaft, but we can safely assume that we’re dealing with at least 350 ponies and 400 torques.
All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the 4.10 limited-slip differential by a Turbo 350, a three-speed automatic transmission augmented by a shift kit. While on the subject of hardware, “a modern air conditioning compressor” running on R134a refrigerant also hides in the engine compartment of this blacked-out Camaro.
The monochromatic theme carries over to the 17-inch wheels from American Racing, wrapped in BF Goodrich g-Force Sport COMP-2 rubber with less than 60 miles on them. The silica-infused compound is described as grippy in the dry and wet without sacrificing tread wear, which is a pretty good compromise for daily driving. If it were mine, I'd bring the point home with a set of semi-slick radials.
Tinted taillights from a 1967 model, LED halo headlights, and a split bumper are also worthy of mention, along with dark gray vinyl for the seat upholstery. As far as the interior is concerned, the only notable changes over the bone-stock car are the Kenwood head unit with Bluetooth connectivity and the Focal audio speakers.
After four bids, this fellow sits at $4,555 at the time of writing.
