Lifted 1969 Chevy K5 Blazer Blends Toyota and Mercedes Paints, Looks Perfect

Chevrolet has been in the SUV business for decades, and most of the models in its current lineup can at some level trace their roots back to the models of old. The Tahoe, for instance, is somewhat tied with the K5 Blazer.
Introduced in 1969 and in production well into the 1990s, the K5 Blazer was a serious proposition for the full-size SUV market. It performed particularly well during its time, and in modern days it has grown into a perfect canvas for a series of custom garages that like to play in this segment.
As part of our Chevrolet Month coverage, we’ve seen a fair share of such big bowtie SUVs, even if, perhaps, not that many as we would have liked. So here’s another one, in case you need an extra dose of Blazer today.
The SUV, the result of what is described as a “concours nut-and-bolt restoration,” is on the list of cars that will go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer next month in Scottsdale. There’s no reserve on this one, but given the way it was built, expectations are probably pretty high.
The body of the SUV, corrosion-free and sandblasted during the restoration, blends Toyota Quicksand and Mercedes-Benz Cirrus white paints for a very smooth look. The entire chunk of metal that is the Blazer is propped on massive 17-inch KMC beadlock wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires.
Inside, the SUV greets visitors in Carrara Tan with flannel inserts and light blue stitching, bucket seats, Classic Instruments gauges, and a RetroSound head unit. Music is heard through two Pioneer 5.5-inch and two 6x9 speakers, backed by a 12-inch subwoofer.
The chassis, it too reworked, holds a 6.0-liter V8 LS engine of undisclosed power working with an automatic transmission.
There is no estimate as to how much the SUV is expected to fetch.
