This 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer LS3 Restomod Is Looking for a New Owner

In addition to being very collectible, the earliest K5 Blazer models also happen to be perfect for restomodding. This particular example is rocking an LS3 instead of the 350 from the good ol’ days, equipped with Holley parts such as the intake manifold, fuel rails and injectors, throttle body, and valve covers. 52 photos



Offered on dealer consignment with an owner’s manual and a clean title, the K5 Blazer has also been treated to CST trim in the guise of black-and-chrome side moldings, door badges, and chromed marker lights. The 15-inch steelies with chrome hubcaps are wrapped in 31-inch Bridgestone all-terrain rubber shoes, which are more than adequate for taking this fellow up



A steering stabilizer, power-assisted disc brakes up front and drums at the rear end, Warn manual lockers for the front axle, and a dual exhaust system with a crossover pipe behind the dual-range transfer case are featured as well. A three-speed transmission with a steering column-mounted shifter is tasked with sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the wheels.



The selling vendor also notes that the wood-rimmed steering wheel fronts a 100-mph speedometer, a tacho that tops 5,000 rpm, and gauges for pretty much everything. Fuel level, battery charge, coolant temperature, oil pressure, manifold vacuum, you name it. All told, this K5 is a pretty tasteful build that should prove reliable and easy to service thanks to the LS swap.



Don’t expect the highest bid to remain $25k, though, because early Blazers are fetching a lot of money these days. For reference, the most expensive examples sold this year at auction have topped more than $100,000.



