2020 Chevy Tahoe Gets 1968 Look With K5 Blazer Face and Two-Tone Paint

It's not uncommon for custom car builders to mix the old with the new. However, there's never been anything like this 2020 Chevy Tahoe that's been converted to a 1968 look.
Tahoe, Suburban, C10, Blazer - multiple trucks and SUVs can be mentioned to give this built context. However, you only really need to focus on the years of production - two dates, 52 years apart. As a result, you immediately see how the way GM builds family SUVs has changed.
The biggest change is at the front, where the 2020 Tahoe sports a new front end. You would either call this a 1968 K5 Blazer or a C10 pickup truck. The round, vintage headlights remind us of the "modernization" renderings done by wb.artist20. In fact, Chevy SUVs are one of his most popular themes.
The chromed grille and bumper would have been considered a premium feature back in the 60s. Changing the lines in the fenders must not have been easy, as would be the case with that custom hood, which obviously needs to be taller to fit a modern engine.
The vehicle was built by Blain’s Hot Rods and Customs in Lepanto, Arkansas. Enforcing the mirage of 60s design, this 4x4 sports a cream-colored two-tone paint job. To be precise, we're dealing with Capri Cream on the top and bottom and Granada Gold in the middle.
Thankfully, the 2020 Tahoe has simple lines that work with this them. There's also a set of blocky wheels which must have been custom-made for the build. Finally, we arrive at the back, where a re-shaped tailgate and simple, blocky lights immediately grab your attention.
Obviously, the main difference between a modern Tahoe and a Chevy from the 60s is the number of doors and the modern powertrain. In this case, we're dealing with a 5.3-liter V8 making 355 horsepower. The truck was recently sold by Mecum Auctions for an undisclosed price.
