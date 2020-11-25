E-Bike Ambulances Are a Thing Now: Emergency Bikes Cuts Response Time in Half

Original 1964 Chevrolet Impala Was Once Blue, Now It’s All Rusty

The 1964 Impala was the latest model year facelift for the third generation, and it brought a softer look in an attempt to address the boxy appearance introduced in 1961. 18 photos



With the engine lineup including one straight-six unit and five V8s (the 427ci/7.0-liter was only available for model year 1963), the Impala became one of the most successful models during the early ‘60s.



And the example you’re looking at right here shows the beautiful lines of the ’64 Impala, along with a rusty touch that’s most likely the result of the car sitting on the side of the road for quite a while.



While no specifics have been provided in this regard, the owner says this 2-door hardtop was initially painted Daytona Blue, and part of the body still shows the original paint if you look closely.



What makes it a really good candidate for a thorough restoration job is the interior, which appears to be all original. And what’s more, it’s all there, still featuring the blue color



As for what’s hiding under the hood, the 327 (5.4-liter) matching engine is still there, and it’s original too. The owner explains they already rebuilt the engine, and it comes paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.



The odometer indicates 75,000 miles (120,700 km), though we’re not being told if the mileage is original or not – there’s a good chance it actually is given all of the above.



When it comes to the price, this is up to the world wide web to decide, as the Impala is currently auctioned off on eBay (with a reserve that hasn't been met just yet). The highest bid at the time of writing is a little over $3,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

