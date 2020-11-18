Popular EV Charging App Now Available for Apple CarPlay Users

5 Challenge of the Day: Find the Chevrolet Impala Under This Big Blanket of Rust

4 1961 Chevy Impala Barn Find “Sleeping Beauty” Has Been Off the Road for 50 Years

2 1958 Chevrolet Impala Will Have Many Green With Envy for Tasty Minty Details

1 Restored 1967 Impala SS Convertible 396 Goes to Auction, Bidding Starts at $0.99

More on this:

This 1969 Chevrolet Impala Is a Subtle Restomod With a Few Surprises

The ’69 Impala introduced a series of changes to the lineup, including in the engine department where the standard 327 (5.4-liter) unit now developed 235 horsepower. 11 photos



The Impala you’re looking at right here was once equipped with the standard 350, but thanks to a subtle restomod treatment, the power now comes from a beefier 400 engine.



With 95,000 miles (152,887 km) on the clock, the Impala is now listed for auction on



While the family car part is something that's rather debatable since this is a convertible, judging from the photos included in the listing, the Impala indeed looks to be in good condition, and there’s a good chance there’s no spot of rust on this one. The interior is said to be flawless, and it includes a completely new carpet kit.



There are several other upgrades that have already been performed, including disc brakes instead of drums, new shocks and front springs, 15-inch wheels, a re-chrome front bumper, and a new aluminum radiator.



All in all, this is clearly a subtle restomod which retains an important part of the original Impala, and for many, this is often the most important bit.



On the other hand, it’ll certainly be interesting to keep an eye on the price of this car, especially because finding a ’69 Impala isn’t really that hard these days, both in tip-top shape and in project car condition. And this is no surprise given The car was also available with an optional 350 (5.7-liter) Turbo Fire V8 developing 255 and 300 horsepower, a 396 ( 6.5-liter) Turbo Jet V8 rated at 265 horsepower, and a 427 (7.0-liter) V8 generating 335 and 390 horsepower.The Impala you’re looking at right here was once equipped with the standard 350, but thanks to a subtle restomod treatment, the power now comes from a beefier 400 engine.With 95,000 miles (152,887 km) on the clock, the Impala is now listed for auction on eBay , and the owner hopes they’ll get at least $14,500 for what is being described as “a great family car that now has the looks and power that I always wanted.”While the family car part is something that's rather debatable since this is a convertible, judging from the photos included in the listing, the Impala indeed looks to be in good condition, and there’s a good chance there’s no spot of rust on this one. The interior is said to be flawless, and it includes a completely new carpet kit.There are several other upgrades that have already been performed, including disc brakes instead of drums, new shocks and front springs, 15-inch wheels, a re-chrome front bumper, and a new aluminum radiator.All in all, this is clearly a subtle restomod which retains an important part of the original Impala, and for many, this is often the most important bit.On the other hand, it’ll certainly be interesting to keep an eye on the price of this car, especially because finding a ’69 Impala isn’t really that hard these days, both in tip-top shape and in project car condition. And this is no surprise given Chevrolet built a total of 768,000 units powered by V8 engines, as well as 8,700 more cars equipped with six-cylinder units.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.